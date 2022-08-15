MAI Capital Management Purchases 1,594 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

MAI Capital Management lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $12,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McCutchen Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. McCutchen Group LLC now owns 16,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,071,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Vista Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 11,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $236.26 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.44. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $199.56 and a 12 month high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

