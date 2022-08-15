MAI Capital Management Raises Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

MAI Capital Management raised its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 203,369 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,805 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its stake in AT&T by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 426,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,613,000 after acquiring an additional 153,415 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in AT&T by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 90,707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 16,095 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its stake in AT&T by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 143,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 34,410 shares in the last quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA lifted its stake in AT&T by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 609,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,396,000 after acquiring an additional 9,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth about $1,902,000. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $18.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $129.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.62 and a 52 week high of $21.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.33.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on T shares. Tigress Financial decreased their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on AT&T to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.89.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

