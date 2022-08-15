MAI Capital Management Sells 429 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

MAI Capital Management trimmed its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $8,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Charter Communications by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,655,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,643,072,000 after buying an additional 260,167 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Charter Communications by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,922,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,861,123,000 after purchasing an additional 168,261 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Charter Communications by 0.5% during the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,638,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,099,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Charter Communications by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,509,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,843,000 after acquiring an additional 470,982 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in Charter Communications by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,137,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,521,000 after acquiring an additional 147,965 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $478.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $76.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $463.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $514.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $407.75 and a 52-week high of $825.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $8.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.82 by $1.98. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 31.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Charter Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications to $730.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Charter Communications from $603.00 to $393.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $563.00 to $555.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $621.47.

Charter Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

