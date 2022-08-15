MAI Capital Management Trims Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

MAI Capital Management lowered its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,631 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management owned about 0.09% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $7,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. S.C. Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC raised its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 10,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 4,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period.

FTCS opened at $75.93 on Monday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a one year low of $66.86 and a one year high of $85.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.179 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

