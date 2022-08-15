Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Price Target Raised to $30.00

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Compass Point to $30.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Compass Point’s price target suggests a potential upside of 69.97% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on MARA. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Marathon Digital from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Marathon Digital from $50.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. B. Riley dropped their price target on Marathon Digital from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on Marathon Digital in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Marathon Digital in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.
Marathon Digital Stock Down 3.2 %
Shares of MARA traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,979,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,779,854. Marathon Digital has a 12-month low of $5.20 and a 12-month high of $83.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 5.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 4.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.77 and its 200 day moving average is $16.81.
About Marathon Digital
Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.
