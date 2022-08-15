Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.32–$0.29 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $100.00 million-$115.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $118.05 million.

MKFG stock opened at $2.88 on Monday. Markforged has a twelve month low of $1.72 and a twelve month high of $9.52. The firm has a market cap of $541.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.15.

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $21.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.79 million. Markforged had a negative return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 36.68%. Research analysts expect that Markforged will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MKFG shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Markforged from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Markforged in a report on Friday, June 10th. They set a buy rating for the company.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Markforged by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 109,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Markforged by 2,796.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 23,878 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Markforged by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,026,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,097,000 after buying an additional 51,611 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Markforged in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Markforged by 334.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,236,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,902,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260,928 shares in the last quarter. 54.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Markforged Holding Corporation produces and sells 3D printers, materials, software, and other related services worldwide. The company offers desktop, industrial, and metal 3D printers; and composite, continuous fiber, and metal parts, as well as advanced 3D printing software. It serves customers in aerospace, military and defense, industrial automation, space exploration, healthcare, and automotive industries.

