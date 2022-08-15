Marlin (POND) Hits Market Cap of $48.74 Million

Marlin (POND) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. During the last seven days, Marlin has traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar. One Marlin coin can now be bought for $0.0125 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Marlin has a market capitalization of $48.74 million and approximately $7.00 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Marlin

Marlin was first traded on December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 5,033,753,055 coins and its circulating supply is 3,906,753,055 coins. Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Marlin’s official website is www.marlin.pro. The official message board for Marlin is medium.com/marlin-protocol. The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Marlin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Marlin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Marlin using one of the exchanges listed above.

