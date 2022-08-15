Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV Sells 259 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for 0.8% of Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 43.2% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000.

NYSEARCA IWB traded up $0.96 during trading on Monday, reaching $237.22. 42,577 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,113,216. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $216.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.44. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $199.56 and a fifty-two week high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

