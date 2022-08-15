Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) PT Lowered to C$7.75 at Raymond James

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Raymond James from C$8.00 to C$7.75 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MMX. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Maverix Metals from C$8.75 to C$8.25 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Maverix Metals from C$6.75 to C$6.50 in a research report on Monday.

Get Maverix Metals alerts:

Maverix Metals Stock Performance

MMX stock traded down $0.15 on Monday, hitting $3.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,731. The stock has a market cap of $561.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.63 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 17.91, a quick ratio of 17.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Maverix Metals has a 1 year low of $3.83 and a 1 year high of $5.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.52.

Institutional Trading of Maverix Metals

Maverix Metals ( NYSE:MMX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Maverix Metals had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $14.65 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Maverix Metals will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MMX. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of Maverix Metals by 50.3% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,472 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Maverix Metals by 45.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,147 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.85% of the company’s stock.

Maverix Metals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Maverix Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. It has a portfolio of over 100 royalties and streams in the Americas and Australia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Maverix Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maverix Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.