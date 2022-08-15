Maverix Metals (TSE:MMX) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Maverix Metals Inc. (TSE:MMX – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 2.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$4.87 and last traded at C$4.91. Approximately 51,121 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 71,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.05.

Maverix Metals Stock Down 2.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 14.86 and a quick ratio of 10.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$723.48 million and a PE ratio of 49.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.49 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.76.

Maverix Metals (TSE:MMX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$18.56 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Maverix Metals Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Maverix Metals Company Profile

Maverix Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. It has a portfolio of over 100 royalties and streams in the Americas and Australia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

