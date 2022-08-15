Mawson Infrastructure Group (OTCMKTS:WIZP) Shares Up 1.9%

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:WIZP – Get Rating) shares shot up 1.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.04 and last traded at $0.99. 293,750 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 108% from the average session volume of 141,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.97.
The stock has a market capitalization of $481.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.90.
About Mawson Infrastructure Group
Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc engages in the provision of digital asset infrastructure services. The company is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.
