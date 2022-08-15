Meeder Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 46,175 Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 46,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACI. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the first quarter worth $482,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,454,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 6.3% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 59,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $2,916,000. Institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ACI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Albertsons Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Albertsons Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.64.

Insider Transactions at Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies Price Performance

In other news, EVP Susan Morris sold 252,003 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total value of $7,119,084.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 638,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,049,716. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Albertsons Companies news, EVP Susan Morris sold 252,003 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total value of $7,119,084.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 638,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,049,716. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 35,000 shares of Albertsons Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $937,650.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 80,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,149,656.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 312,245 shares of company stock valued at $8,747,861. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

ACI opened at $28.07 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.45. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.89 and a 12-month high of $37.99.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.77 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 63.97% and a net margin of 2.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albertsons Companies Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.61%.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

Further Reading

