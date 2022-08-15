Meeder Asset Management Inc. Invests $1.70 Million in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,701,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the first quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1.9% in the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 140,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,299,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 7.5% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 10,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 2.4% in the first quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 16,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 6.9% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 27,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Stock Up 0.6 %

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $99.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.25. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.52 and a fifty-two week high of $101.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.68.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 11.16%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ED shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com cut Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.36.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

