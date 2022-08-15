Meeder Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,023 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 143 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 104.1% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 149 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $40,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP David Altshuler sold 17,865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.65, for a total transaction of $5,156,732.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,413,626.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP David Altshuler sold 17,865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.65, for a total transaction of $5,156,732.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,413,626.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 132,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.38, for a total value of $37,164,389.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,423 shares in the company, valued at $681,783.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 170,911 shares of company stock worth $48,494,385. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $294.52 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $279.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $263.39. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $176.36 and a 52-week high of $301.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.48. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 38.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $291.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $290.05.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

