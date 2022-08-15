Meeder Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 53,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,422,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,285,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,493 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,944,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,050,000 after acquiring an additional 953,733 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in NortonLifeLock by 6.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,923,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,623,000 after buying an additional 1,488,926 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,913,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,405,000 after acquiring an additional 464,436 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,390,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,347,000 after purchasing an additional 241,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NortonLifeLock

In related news, Director Peter A. Feld purchased 500,000 shares of NortonLifeLock stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.03 per share, for a total transaction of $11,015,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,024,896 shares in the company, valued at $44,608,458.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NortonLifeLock news, Director Peter A. Feld purchased 1,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.38 per share, with a total value of $31,332,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,181,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,491,772.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter A. Feld bought 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.03 per share, for a total transaction of $11,015,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,024,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,608,458.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NortonLifeLock Stock Up 0.6 %

A number of analysts have issued reports on NLOK shares. Barclays decreased their target price on NortonLifeLock to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered NortonLifeLock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.40.

NASDAQ NLOK opened at $24.19 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.56. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.55 and a twelve month high of $30.92. The company has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 0.70.

NortonLifeLock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is 34.97%.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

