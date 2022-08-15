Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank lowered its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Financial Avengers Inc. raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 115.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 72.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on MRK. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.44.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $91.02 on Monday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.89 and a 52 week high of $95.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.79. The company has a market cap of $230.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 29.00%. The business had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.27%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

