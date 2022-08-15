MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.31.

MGM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on MGM Resorts International from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group reduced their target price on MGM Resorts International to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on MGM Resorts International from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

MGM Resorts International Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE:MGM opened at $35.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.18. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $26.41 and a 1-year high of $51.17.

MGM Resorts International Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at MGM Resorts International

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is 0.14%.

In related news, Director Paul J. Salem purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.25 per share, for a total transaction of $109,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,520,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,515,625. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 4,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.41, for a total transaction of $154,810.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Salem purchased 3,500 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.25 per share, for a total transaction of $109,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,520,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,515,625. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MGM Resorts International

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGM. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 715.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 280.0% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.