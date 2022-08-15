Midnight Sun Mining (CVE:MMA) Trading Up 6.1%

Shares of Midnight Sun Mining Corp. (CVE:MMA – Get Rating) were up 6.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. Approximately 13,735 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 41,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Midnight Sun Mining Stock Up 6.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 15.72 and a quick ratio of 15.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$19.78 million and a PE ratio of -10.29.

About Midnight Sun Mining

Midnight Sun Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Africa. The company primarily explores for copper, cobalt, and gold deposits. It has 60% interest in the Solwezi licenses covering an area of approximately 506 square kilometers in the Zambian Copperbelt located in northwest of Lusaka, Zambia.

