Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) Trading Up 3.4%

Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS – Get Rating) was up 3.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.23 and last traded at $1.22. Approximately 57,534 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 125,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.18.

The company has a market capitalization of $83.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.56 and a beta of 1.34.

Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Milestone Scientific had a negative net margin of 79.28% and a negative return on equity of 39.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Milestone Scientific Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Neal I. Goldman acquired 54,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.89 per share, for a total transaction of $48,817.39. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,139,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,486.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders purchased 88,362 shares of company stock worth $76,329 over the last three months. Company insiders own 21.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Milestone Scientific by 599.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 156,422 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 134,073 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Milestone Scientific by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 111,585 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 15,103 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Milestone Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Milestone Scientific by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 47,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Milestone Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 8.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Milestone Scientific Inc designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical. Its products include CompuDent and STA Single Tooth Anesthesia System that are used for all dental procedures that require local anesthetic.

