MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) Price Tops $2.12

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $2.12 or 0.00008814 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded 18.9% lower against the US dollar. MimbleWimbleCoin has a total market capitalization of $23.06 million and $550.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MimbleWimbleCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.56 or 0.00222217 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00004346 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00005586 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001462 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004150 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $117.51 or 0.00487588 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000282 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About MimbleWimbleCoin

MimbleWimbleCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,857,092 coins. The official website for MimbleWimbleCoin is www.mwc.mw. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MimbleWimbleCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MimbleWimbleCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MimbleWimbleCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.