Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 147,497 Shares of NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,382,452 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,497 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 3.07% of NuStar Energy worth $48,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 303.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,867 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,456 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NuStar Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. Liberty Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NuStar Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NuStar Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,000. Institutional investors own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

NuStar Energy Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NS stock opened at $15.04 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.62 and a 200-day moving average of $15.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.66. NuStar Energy L.P. has a 12-month low of $12.84 and a 12-month high of $18.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.48 and a beta of 2.05.

NuStar Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.64%. NuStar Energy’s payout ratio is currently -122.14%.

NS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of NuStar Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of NuStar Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

