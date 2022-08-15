Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 55,219 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 336,443 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,219 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.84% of CyberArk Software worth $56,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in CyberArk Software by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in CyberArk Software by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter valued at $4,985,000. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter valued at $1,196,000. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CyberArk Software stock opened at $147.08 on Monday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 52 week low of $100.35 and a 52 week high of $201.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $134.19 and a 200-day moving average of $145.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.03. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 15.42% and a negative net margin of 22.37%. The business had revenue of $142.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Summit Insights reduced their price target on CyberArk Software from $225.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet cut CyberArk Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.67.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

