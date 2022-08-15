Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,281,717 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 268,279 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 2.08% of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. worth $53,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BVN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 313,466 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after buying an additional 2,537 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 90,509 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 5,268 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 82,573 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 14,350.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,225 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 7,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 30,037 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 9,788 shares during the last quarter. 51.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BVN opened at $6.00 on Monday. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a one year low of $5.18 and a one year high of $12.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.43.

Several research firms have commented on BVN. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, mining development, processing, and trading of precious and base metals. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.

