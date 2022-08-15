Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $51.54 Million Position in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,007,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,504 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 1.07% of SailPoint Technologies worth $51,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SailPoint Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 199.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 71.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SailPoint Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in SailPoint Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $65.25 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.40.

Shares of SAIL stock opened at $65.08 on Monday. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.98 and a 1 year high of $65.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.12.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.07. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 18.58% and a negative return on equity of 15.79%. The business had revenue of $134.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. SailPoint Technologies’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software as a service (SaaS) and software platforms, which provide organizations visibility and the intelligence required to empower users and manage their access to systems, applications, and data across hybrid information technology environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

