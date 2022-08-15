Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Raises Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,266,464 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 240,066 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $49,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 45,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 23,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 16,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 5,187 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,067,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 45,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128 shares in the last quarter. 63.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.30.

KHC stock opened at $38.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $47.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.70, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.82. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $32.78 and a one year high of $44.87.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 131.15%.

In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 3,500 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $127,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 266,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,747,883.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $127,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 266,627 shares in the company, valued at $9,747,883.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marcos Eloi Lima sold 28,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.97, for a total transaction of $1,066,769.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 193,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,169,887.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,636 shares of company stock worth $1,788,497. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

