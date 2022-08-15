Mitsubishi Materials Co. (OTCMKTS:MIMTF) Short Interest Down 24.1% in July

Mitsubishi Materials Co. (OTCMKTS:MIMTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 238,500 shares, a decline of 24.1% from the July 15th total of 314,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,385.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Mitsubishi Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st.

Mitsubishi Materials Trading Up 0.3 %

OTCMKTS MIMTF opened at 14.65 on Monday. Mitsubishi Materials has a 1 year low of 14.28 and a 1 year high of 15.66.

Mitsubishi Materials Company Profile

Mitsubishi Materials Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in, metals, metalworking solutions, cement, environment and energy, and electronic materials businesses. The company offers automotive products, including engine, drive system, and onboard equipment parts and materials; exterior parts and materials; electronic parts and materials; hybrid, EV, and fuel cell car parts and materials; tools; and recycling, and green parts and materials.

