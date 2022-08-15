MixMarvel 1-Day Volume Tops $8.46 Million (MIX)

MixMarvel (MIX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. One MixMarvel coin can now be purchased for about $0.0053 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges. MixMarvel has a market cap of $24.69 million and $8.46 million worth of MixMarvel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MixMarvel has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,017.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004165 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003977 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004160 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004206 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002129 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.63 or 0.00127525 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00036094 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00065901 BTC.
MixMarvel Profile
MixMarvel (MIX) is a coin. Its launch date was April 1st, 2019. MixMarvel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,699,943,108 coins. The official website for MixMarvel is www.mixmarvel.com. MixMarvel’s official message board is medium.com/@MIXMARVELGAME. The Reddit community for MixMarvel is /r/MIXMARVEL. MixMarvel’s official Twitter account is @mixmarvelgame and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling MixMarvel
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MixMarvel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MixMarvel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MixMarvel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
