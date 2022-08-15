Mochi Market (MOMA) Market Cap Achieves $151,804.51

Mochi Market (MOMA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 15th. Mochi Market has a total market cap of $151,804.51 and $33,243.00 worth of Mochi Market was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Mochi Market has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. One Mochi Market coin can now be purchased for about $0.0044 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges.

Mochi Market Coin Profile

MOMA is a coin. It was first traded on April 21st, 2021. Mochi Market’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,579,343 coins. Mochi Market’s official Twitter account is @MarketMochi.

Mochi Market Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mochi.Market is a fully-decentralized multi-chain NFT exchange ecosystem. The Mochi.Market will be launched initially on Binance Smart Chain (“BSC”), followed by other chains such as Harmony, Solana, Ethereum, Polkadot, Cosmos, Near, and popular layer 2 protocols. Mochi.Market envisions to be the multi-chain decentralized exchange ecosystem for non-fungible tokens (“NFT”). It aims to accelerate the growth and adoption of NFT to solve real-world problems by offering practical and innovative solutions, which bring NFTs to the masses. Abstract Mochi.Market is the first product of Mochilab.org – a team dedicated to developing practical and innovative technological solutions to enable a seamless web3 NFT economy. “

