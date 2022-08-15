Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $518,891,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,332,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,408,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478,289 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Simon Property Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,039,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,598,275,000 after buying an additional 1,181,872 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,468,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,192,310,000 after buying an additional 693,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,274,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,582,000 after purchasing an additional 434,396 shares during the period. 91.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $115.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $39.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.36. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.06 and a 1 year high of $171.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.08. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.59% and a return on equity of 56.93%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.08%.

SPG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $145.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Simon Property Group to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Simon Property Group from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Simon Property Group from $173.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Compass Point reduced their price objective on Simon Property Group from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.07.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

