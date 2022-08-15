Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Has $1.18 Million Stock Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 355.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,763 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BRO. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BRO shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Brown & Brown to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Brown & Brown in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brown & Brown has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Shares of NYSE BRO opened at $67.55 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.48. The firm has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a PE ratio of 31.27 and a beta of 0.80. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.91 and a 1 year high of $74.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.90.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $838.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.102 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 18.98%.

In other news, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III purchased 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.95 per share, for a total transaction of $98,910.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,884 shares in the company, valued at $707,975.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

