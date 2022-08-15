Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Sells 2,401 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,401 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $344,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $462,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $628,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,361,000.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BIL stock opened at $91.45 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.43. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 52-week low of $91.37 and a 52-week high of $91.49.

