Morgan Stanley Lowers International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Price Target to $149.00

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $160.00 to $149.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut International Flavors & Fragrances from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $144.14.

NYSE:IFF opened at $124.37 on Thursday. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 52 week low of $105.38 and a 52 week high of $157.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $31.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $120.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.39.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.12. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is an increase from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is 126.40%.

In other news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.59, for a total transaction of $83,399.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,586.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,718.2% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 512.5% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

