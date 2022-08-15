Morningstar Investment Services LLC Invests $204,000 in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 71.8% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of MPWR opened at $527.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $24.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.72, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $348.02 and a fifty-two week high of $580.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $433.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $432.90.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $461.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.59 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 26.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MPWR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $457.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $569.70.

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.58, for a total transaction of $343,501.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,659,367.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,051,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.58, for a total transaction of $343,501.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,043 shares in the company, valued at $46,659,367.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,780 shares of company stock worth $18,613,077 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.