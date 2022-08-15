Morris Retirement Advisors LLC Has $251,000 Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Morris Retirement Advisors LLC lessened its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at about $5,920,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth about $2,431,000. Dohj LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.0% during the first quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 6,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 18.0% during the first quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 4,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westshore Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 8.7% during the first quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:PG traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $147.97. 138,487 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,818,041. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $129.50 and a one year high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $142.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.39. The company has a market cap of $353.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.36.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.39%. The firm had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.913 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 62.82%.

Insider Activity

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $2,352,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $635,922. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $232,046.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,770.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $2,352,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $635,922. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,599 shares of company stock valued at $3,458,047 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.93.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

