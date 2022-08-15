Morris Retirement Advisors LLC Has $644,000 Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Morris Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,034 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 3.4% in the first quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Target by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 1,524 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 5,807 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 944 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

Insider Transactions at Target

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,023,473.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Target Trading Down 0.3 %

TGT stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $172.02. The company had a trading volume of 90,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,917,400. Target Co. has a one year low of $137.16 and a one year high of $268.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $152.63 and a 200-day moving average of $190.91. The stock has a market cap of $79.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.03.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.81). Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.69 earnings per share. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Target’s payout ratio is 29.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on TGT shares. UBS Group cut their price target on Target from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Target from $252.00 to $168.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Target from $227.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Target from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Target from $205.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.15.

Target Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.