MUFG Securities EMEA plc Cuts Stock Holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc trimmed its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 71.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 35.9% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.3% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,267,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 168.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. 75.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Meir Adest sold 7,722 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.83, for a total transaction of $2,415,673.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 168,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,660,238.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.58, for a total value of $573,002.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,794,177.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 7,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.83, for a total transaction of $2,415,673.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 168,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,660,238.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,335 shares of company stock valued at $5,423,569. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $330.52 on Monday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.86 and a 52 week high of $389.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.11, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $292.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $283.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SEDG. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Friday, August 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $389.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.24.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.