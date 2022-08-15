MUFG Securities EMEA plc Makes New $75,000 Investment in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BYND. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Beyond Meat by 110.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Beyond Meat by 1,657.1% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BYND shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Beyond Meat from $29.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Beyond Meat from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Cowen decreased their target price on Beyond Meat from $42.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.35.

NASDAQ BYND opened at $36.69 on Monday. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.50 and a 52 week high of $125.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.60, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a current ratio of 7.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.45.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $147.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.08 million. Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 400.17% and a negative net margin of 71.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Beth Moskowitz sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $75,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,648.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club store, convenience store and natural retailer channels, and direct-to-consumer, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

