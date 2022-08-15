MUFG Securities EMEA plc Sells 1,580 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc reduced its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 72.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 613 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,580 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in NetApp were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NTAP. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in NetApp by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NetApp in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 406 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in NetApp by 43.0% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 552 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total transaction of $1,164,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 61,075 shares in the company, valued at $3,950,331. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michael J. Berry bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.04 per share, with a total value of $360,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,906,835. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total value of $1,164,240.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 61,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,950,331. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,625 shares of company stock valued at $1,889,651. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Price Performance

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $74.93 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.62. NetApp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.26 and a 1 year high of $96.82.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.17. NetApp had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 127.40%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of NetApp from $124.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. OTR Global upgraded shares of NetApp to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Raymond James cut their price target on NetApp from $104.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on NetApp from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.55.

NetApp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

Further Reading

