MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) Price Target Cut to $43.00

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Hovde Group to $43.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Hovde Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.02% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MVBF. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of MVB Financial from $63.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of MVB Financial to $34.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th.

MVB Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ MVBF traded down $0.52 on Monday, reaching $35.53. 35,684 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,155. MVB Financial has a one year low of $30.19 and a one year high of $44.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.50 million, a PE ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MVB Financial ( NASDAQ:MVBF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.10). MVB Financial had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 10.43%. Analysts expect that MVB Financial will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of MVB Financial in the first quarter valued at $51,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of MVB Financial in the second quarter valued at $113,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of MVB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $133,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MVB Financial by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in MVB Financial during the first quarter worth $293,000. 46.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MVB Financial

MVB Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals and corporate clients in the Mid-Atlantic region and internationally. The company operates through three segments: CoRe Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit.

