Nabox One Day Volume Tops $582,478.00 (NABOX)

Nabox (NABOX) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 15th. One Nabox coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nabox has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar. Nabox has a total market cap of $1.52 million and $582,478.00 worth of Nabox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004159 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002318 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001555 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00013816 BTC.
Nabox Coin Profile
Nabox’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 175,988,291,935 coins. Nabox’s official Twitter account is @naboxwallet.
