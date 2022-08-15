NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday.

NC stock opened at $46.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $338.07 million, a PE ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.04. NACCO Industries has a 52-week low of $24.19 and a 52-week high of $63.19.

NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NACCO Industries had a net margin of 37.94% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The business had revenue of $61.37 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.207 dividend. This is a positive change from NACCO Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. NACCO Industries’s payout ratio is currently 7.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NC. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NACCO Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of NACCO Industries by 165.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 26,256 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of NACCO Industries by 1,355.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in NACCO Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in NACCO Industries by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. 50.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NACCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the natural resources business. The company operates through three segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining, and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment operates surface coal mines under long-term contracts for power generation companies and an activated carbon producer in North Dakota, Texas, Mississippi, and Louisiana in the United States, as well as Navajo Nation in New Mexico.

