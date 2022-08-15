National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) Shares Gap Down to $6.87

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.87, but opened at $6.54. National Energy Services Reunited shares last traded at $6.46, with a volume of 380 shares.
Several research firms have weighed in on NESR. National Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 target price (down from $13.50) on shares of National Energy Services Reunited in a research note on Monday, April 25th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of National Energy Services Reunited from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $11.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, National Bankshares downgraded shares of National Energy Services Reunited from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th.
National Energy Services Reunited Trading Down 2.0 %
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.83.
National Energy Services Reunited Corp. provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, Production Services; and Drilling and Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services; coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; stimulation and pumping services; primary and remedial cementing services; nitrogen services; filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units; and pipeline services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems.
