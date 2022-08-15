National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) Shares Gap Down to $6.87

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.87, but opened at $6.54. National Energy Services Reunited shares last traded at $6.46, with a volume of 380 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on NESR. National Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 target price (down from $13.50) on shares of National Energy Services Reunited in a research note on Monday, April 25th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of National Energy Services Reunited from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $11.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, National Bankshares downgraded shares of National Energy Services Reunited from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th.

Get National Energy Services Reunited alerts:

National Energy Services Reunited Trading Down 2.0 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.83.

Institutional Trading of National Energy Services Reunited

About National Energy Services Reunited

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited during the 2nd quarter worth about $331,000. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 32.6% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 44,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 11,001 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 0.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 395,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in National Energy Services Reunited by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,516,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,401,000 after buying an additional 15,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 91.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 9,104 shares in the last quarter. 42.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, Production Services; and Drilling and Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services; coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; stimulation and pumping services; primary and remedial cementing services; nitrogen services; filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units; and pipeline services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for National Energy Services Reunited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Energy Services Reunited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.