National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPKGet Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

National Presto Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NPK traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $77.11. 21,187 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,160. The firm has a market capitalization of $543.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.49. National Presto Industries has a 52 week low of $59.99 and a 52 week high of $90.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Presto Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 74.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 509 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of National Presto Industries by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,361 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of National Presto Industries by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of National Presto Industries by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,683 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of National Presto Industries by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,416 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.99% of the company’s stock.

About National Presto Industries

National Presto Industries Inc provides housewares and small electric appliance, and defense products primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Housewares/Small Appliance, Defense, and Safety. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control single thermostatic control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric tea kettles; electric knife sharpeners; various kitchen gadgets; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand.

