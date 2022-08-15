NCC Group (OTCMKTS:NCCGF) Sets New 52-Week High at $2.35

NCC Group plc (OTCMKTS:NCCGF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.35 and last traded at $2.35, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.35.
NCC Group Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.57.
NCC Group Company Profile
NCC Group plc engages in the cyber and software resilience business in the United Kingdom, the Asian-Pacific, North America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company offers assessment and advisory services, which include risk management, supply chain risk, cloud and infrastructure, application and security software, mobile, managed vulnerability scanning, hardware and embedded systems, and cryptography, as well as calibrator and cyber security review solutions.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NCC Group (NCCGF)
- The Five Hottest Calls From The Q2 Earnings Season
- Here is a Simple 4 Stock Portfolio that Can Outperform the Market
- Is AMC Entertainment Pulling a Fast One on the APEs?
- Here’s How the Inflation Reduction Act Energizes Power Stock
- The Institutions Trim Holdings Of High-Yielding Foot Locker, Inc
Receive News & Ratings for NCC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.