Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 58,022 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 909,446 shares.The stock last traded at $21.87 and had previously closed at $22.26.
Separately, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Neogen in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.09 and its 200 day moving average is $28.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.27 and a beta of 0.58.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEOG. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neogen in the first quarter worth $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neogen by 87.5% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Neogen by 372.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neogen in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Neogen in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.
Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.
