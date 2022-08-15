Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 58,022 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 909,446 shares.The stock last traded at $21.87 and had previously closed at $22.26.

Separately, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Neogen in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.09 and its 200 day moving average is $28.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.27 and a beta of 0.58.

In other Neogen news, CEO John Edward Adent bought 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.07 per share, for a total transaction of $403,725.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 58,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,340,436.21. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Neogen news, CEO John Edward Adent bought 17,500 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.07 per share, with a total value of $403,725.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 58,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,340,436.21. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ronald D. Green bought 1,500 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.50 per share, with a total value of $33,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,615. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $483,435 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEOG. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neogen in the first quarter worth $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neogen by 87.5% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Neogen by 372.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neogen in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Neogen in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

