NewYorkCoin Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $6.00 (NYC)

NewYorkCoin (NYC) traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 15th. Over the last seven days, NewYorkCoin has traded up 17.1% against the U.S. dollar. One NewYorkCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. NewYorkCoin has a market capitalization of $847,984.71 and approximately $6.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000322 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00022278 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60.81 or 0.00253178 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000697 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001002 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00000416 BTC.

NewYorkCoin Coin Profile

NewYorkCoin (CRYPTO:NYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 6th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 143,761,098,438 coins. The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NewYorkCoin’s official website is nycoin.community. NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NewYorkCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NewYorkCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the popular Scrypt algorithm. The NYC is themed after the North American city, New York. NewYorkCoin (NYC) is a faster, free version of Litecoin since 2014. Open source, decentralized, P2P worldwide cryptocurrency. Retail acceptance. The low difficulty, sustainable, energy-efficient mining. Additional website: https://newyorkcoin.net/ Whitepaper: https://nycoin.net/whitepaper_newyorkcoin.pdf “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NewYorkCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NewYorkCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

