Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND) Major Shareholder Purchases 4,896,000.00 in Stock

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND – Get Rating) major shareholder Greylock 16 Gp Llc purchased 1,600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of 3.06 per share, for a total transaction of 4,896,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,043,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 24,612,693.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Greylock 16 Gp Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Nextdoor alerts:

On Tuesday, June 7th, Greylock 16 Gp Llc bought 1,611,554 shares of Nextdoor stock. The stock was bought at an average price of 3.55 per share, for a total transaction of 5,721,016.70.

Nextdoor Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of KIND traded up 0.10 on Monday, reaching 3.15. 4,477,014 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,316,061. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is 3.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 4.48. Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of 2.47 and a 52-week high of 18.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Nextdoor

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KIND. Citigroup dropped their target price on Nextdoor from $4.50 to $3.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Nextdoor from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Nextdoor from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of 6.55.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KIND. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Nextdoor during the second quarter valued at about $1,989,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Nextdoor by 213.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 361,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 245,889 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Nextdoor during the second quarter valued at about $138,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nextdoor during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Nextdoor during the second quarter valued at about $2,589,000.

About Nextdoor

(Get Rating)

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates as the neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. It enables small and mid-sized businesses, large brands, public agencies, and nonprofits to receive information, give and get help, and build connections.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nextdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.