Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND) Major Shareholder Purchases 4,896,000.00 in Stock

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND – Get Rating) major shareholder Greylock 16 Gp Llc purchased 1,600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of 3.06 per share, for a total transaction of 4,896,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,043,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 24,612,693.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Greylock 16 Gp Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, June 7th, Greylock 16 Gp Llc bought 1,611,554 shares of Nextdoor stock. The stock was bought at an average price of 3.55 per share, for a total transaction of 5,721,016.70.
Shares of KIND traded up 0.10 on Monday, reaching 3.15. 4,477,014 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,316,061. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is 3.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 4.48. Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of 2.47 and a 52-week high of 18.59.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KIND. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Nextdoor during the second quarter valued at about $1,989,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Nextdoor by 213.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 361,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 245,889 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Nextdoor during the second quarter valued at about $138,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nextdoor during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Nextdoor during the second quarter valued at about $2,589,000.
Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates as the neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. It enables small and mid-sized businesses, large brands, public agencies, and nonprofits to receive information, give and get help, and build connections.
