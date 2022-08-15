Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Boosts Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,051 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.44% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ ARCC opened at $20.56 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.17. Ares Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $17.03 and a 52 week high of $23.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.99.

Insider Transactions at Ares Capital

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The investment management company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. Ares Capital had a net margin of 54.92% and a return on equity of 10.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Penelope F. Roll purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.77 per share, for a total transaction of $494,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 52,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,028,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ares Capital news, Director Steven B. Mckeever bought 2,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.95 per share, for a total transaction of $49,811.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,944 shares in the company, valued at $806,744.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Penelope F. Roll bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.77 per share, with a total value of $494,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,028,040. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 381,775 shares of company stock valued at $6,875,621. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARCC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Hovde Group reduced their target price on shares of Ares Capital to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Ares Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Ares Capital to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.88.

About Ares Capital

(Get Rating)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Featured Articles

