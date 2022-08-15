Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Buys 1,565 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 57.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,268 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. O Dell Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 109.8% in the 4th quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hershey news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total transaction of $334,000.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,737 shares in the company, valued at $3,697,203.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hershey news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 167,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.40, for a total transaction of $37,161,928.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total value of $334,000.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,697,203.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 861,438 shares of company stock valued at $189,878,552 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hershey Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Hershey from $215.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Hershey from $219.00 to $227.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Hershey from $214.00 to $237.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.64.

Hershey stock opened at $225.76 on Monday. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $167.80 and a 12 month high of $231.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $218.15 and its 200-day moving average is $214.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $46.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.34.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.62% and a net margin of 16.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.036 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.80%.

Hershey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

