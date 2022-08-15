Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Grows Stock Position in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,602 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC were worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the first quarter valued at $13,697,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 496,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,729,000 after acquiring an additional 66,218 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 411,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,068,000 after buying an additional 55,788 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the 4th quarter valued at $5,028,000. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 245,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,811,000 after purchasing an additional 36,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GSBD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

Goldman Sachs BDC Stock Performance

Goldman Sachs BDC Announces Dividend

GSBD opened at $18.05 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.60. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.87 and a 12-month high of $20.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.36%.

Goldman Sachs BDC Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

